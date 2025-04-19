LeBron declines to say he’s healthy ahead of Game 1 vs. Timberwolves: ‘I’m available’

In one of the final games of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2024-25 regular season, star forward LeBron James left partway through the third quarter of the team’s win over the Houston Rockets with an injury scare.

LeBron left the game after an apparent groin injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mTGInMsfc3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 12, 2025

Lakers head coach J.J. Redick told the media after the contest that James was “fine,” but the league’s oldest player still did not suit up in the squad’s season finale against the Portland Trail Blazers on April 13.

Ahead of Game 1 of the Lakers’ first-round matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, James was asked if he’s healthy and provided a noncommittal answer to the all-important question.

Specifically, he didn’t answer the question directly and simply confirmed that he’s available to play for the franchise.

“I’m available tomorrow,” James said.

James just put together the most impressive 22nd NBA season of any player in the history of the league, though he’s just one of two players to log that many seasons in the best basketball league in the world.

He played in 70 of Los Angeles’ 82 contests in the 2024-25 regular season and averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steal per contest.

On top of his impressive statistical contributions, James also helped the Lakers to one of their most successful seasons in recent memory. The Lakers won 50 games, a benchmark that Los Angeles has cleared just one other time over the last 10 seasons. The Lakers won 52 games back in the 2019-20 campaign.

Los Angeles captured its 17th title in franchise history later that season, and James and big man Anthony Davis led the way for that title team.

Now, James’ focus has likely shifted to winning the fifth title of his NBA career with the 2025 NBA Playoffs starting for Los Angeles on Saturday.

He’s won at least one title with three organizations and is looking to win his second ring as a member of the Lakers organization. It’s of note that Los Angeles can tie the Boston Celtics for the most championships of any team in league history with another title later on in the year, as the Lakers have 17 compared to the Celtics’ 18.