Lakers looking for new strength and conditioning coach that will be ‘responsible for motivating players’

The Los Angeles Lakers’ season has been over for a little while now, as they got booted in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at the hands of guard Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It seems as if the organization is already looking ahead to next season, as it posted a job application for a new head strength and conditioning coach recently.

According to the application, the strength and conditioning coach will be “responsible for motivating players.” It’s also their job to ensure that “each player has an individually designed strength and conditioning plan to promote and support his maximum performance and health maintenance.”

Whoever gets the job will be making quite a bit of money, as the application indicates that the position pays anywhere from $200,000 to $250,000 per year. It’s also listed as a senior position within the storied organization.

The individual lucky enough to land the gig with one of the marquee franchises in all of sports will be joining a coaching staff led by J.J. Redick, who did an admirable job in his first season as an NBA head coach in the 2024-25 campaign. He coached the Lakers to the No. 3 seed in the West and helped them to their first 50-win season in several years.

The person will also get the chance to work with two of the biggest stars in the NBA today. Forward LeBron James might be the most accomplished player in the history of the league and is still an elite player at 40 years old. Additionally, Luka Doncic is a generational talent on the offensive end of the floor, and his best basketball may still be ahead of him. After all, he’s just 26 years old and won’t turn 27 until February.

It should be interesting to find out who gets named the newest head strength and conditioning coach of the Lakers, and hopefully whoever gets the job can help Doncic, James and others keep their bodies in tip-top shape for the 2025-26 campaign and 2026 NBA Playoffs.