Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is getting ready to defend the NBA title.

The Lakers won their 17th title in franchise history this season behind monster playoff performances from James and Anthony Davis.

After winning his fourth title and fourth NBA Finals MVP in his illustrious career, James is already showing off that he’s getting back to work for the 2020-21 season.

The 2020-21 campaign is set to begin on Dec. 22, making this offseason extremely short.

However, James and the Lakers will still be as ready as ever to contend for yet another title.

James is coming off another MVP-caliber season in the 2019-20 campaign.

The 35-year-old averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and a career-high 10.2 assists per game.

Not only that, but he led the Lakers to a title despite the NBA’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A 16-time All-Star, James continues to make his case for the greatest basketball player ever.

Another title during the 2020-21 season would only make his case stronger.