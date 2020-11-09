   Kyle Kuzma unveils 1st personally designed signature sneaker with Puma - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / Kyle Kuzma unveils 1st personally designed signature sneaker with Puma

Kyle Kuzma unveils 1st personally designed signature sneaker with Puma

Kyle Kuzma Puma sneaker

On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma proudly revealed his first personally designed sneaker with Puma.

The All-Pro Kuzma Mid will be released on Nov. 27.

It is a big deal for Kuzma, as he now has a signature shoe to his name in his young NBA career.

The 25-year-old will enter his fourth season in the league next season, but he has already accomplished a lot in his first three seasons.

Of course, Kuzma was a big part of the Lakers’ 2020 NBA title run, as he averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this past season.

Kuzma was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team following the 2017-18 season. He averaged 16.1 points per game as a rookie and 18.7 points per game in his sophomore season.

While his numbers took a dip this season with the Lakers’ addition of Anthony Davis, Kuzma still seems to have a bright future in the league.

The Puma athlete will look to add to his list of accolades next season.