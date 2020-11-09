- Kyle Kuzma unveils 1st personally designed signature sneaker with Puma
- Updated: November 9, 2020
On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma proudly revealed his first personally designed sneaker with Puma.
The All-Pro Kuzma Mid will be released on Nov. 27.
.@PUMA 👀👀👀 y’all like?? Stay tuned for more👀👀 https://t.co/IMlpi9cWsV
— kuz (@kylekuzma) November 9, 2020
It is a big deal for Kuzma, as he now has a signature shoe to his name in his young NBA career.
The 25-year-old will enter his fourth season in the league next season, but he has already accomplished a lot in his first three seasons.
Of course, Kuzma was a big part of the Lakers’ 2020 NBA title run, as he averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game this past season.
Kuzma was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie First Team following the 2017-18 season. He averaged 16.1 points per game as a rookie and 18.7 points per game in his sophomore season.
While his numbers took a dip this season with the Lakers’ addition of Anthony Davis, Kuzma still seems to have a bright future in the league.
The Puma athlete will look to add to his list of accolades next season.