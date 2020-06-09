- Kyle Kuzma Says 1st Time He Was ‘Starstruck’ Was When He Played LeBron James His Rookie Year
- Updated: June 9, 2020
In a video interview with Portland Trail Blazers star Carmelo Anthony, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma revealed he was starstruck after the first time he played against LeBron James.
“I think the first time I was starstruck was first time I played Bron when he was in Cleveland my rookie year,” Kuzma said. “Just being on the court with someone like that.”
Kuzma, 24, was a rookie during James’ last year with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The pair played each other first on Dec. 14, 2017. In the contest, the then-rookie put up 20 points and seven boards.
However, James stole the show with 25 points, 12 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and two steals to lead the Cavs in a 121-112 victory.
Now, the forwards are united in Los Angeles. They are putting all their chips in to help the Lakers capture the 2020 championship.
James, 35, is collecting 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game this season. Meanwhile, Kuzma is averaging 12.5 points per contest this year.
The 2019-20 campaign is set to resume on July 31 in Orlando, Fla.