Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma sent a warning to the media about the voting for the league’s MVP award.

Yo media, imma tell y’all this. If y’all mess up this MVP like you did the DPOY. We gonna have issues fr. https://t.co/WdAOWF5tVt — kuz (@kylekuzma) September 9, 2020

Kuzma is clearly not happy that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was selected as the league’s Defensive Player of the Year over Lakers forward Anthony Davis.

The 25-year-old is also clearly campaigning for LeBron James to win the league’s MVP award this season.

James and Antetokounmpo are the two frontrunners for the award, but the Bucks were eliminated in the second round of the NBA playoffs by the Miami Heat.

The Lakers, on the other hand, are currently leading the Houston Rockets 2-1 in their second-round series.

After the Davis snub, Kuzma is making sure that James doesn’t suffer the same fate.

The 16-time All-Star averaged 25.3 points, 10.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game in the 2019-20 regular season.