NBA fans lose it after Kevin Durant says 2017 Cavs-Warriors Finals was a ‘perfectly even matchup’

In 2017, Kevin Durant and his Golden State Warriors had their way with LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, winning the championship in five games.

Contrary to popular opinion, Durant says that the 2017 championship series was evenly matched.

There is at least some truth to what the two-time Finals MVP said. Yes, the Warriors possessed him, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, all of whom are legit NBA stars, if not superstars.

But the Cavs were also stacked, boasting James, a borderline superstar in Kyrie Irving and an All-Star caliber player in Kevin Love.

Cleveland also had a strong bench, led by the likes of Deron Williams and Kyle Korver.

Unfortunately for the current Los Angeles Lakers superstar, his teammates didn’t consistently play up to their standards. As a result, Cleveland, for the most part, wasn’t ever competitive in the 2017 Finals.