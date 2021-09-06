Kendrick Perkins passionately explains why Kevin Durant is the best player in the world over LeBron James

Former NBA center and current NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins believes that Kevin Durant is the best player in the NBA over Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

“Here’s the thing, Kevin Durant is the best player in the world, and it’s about damn time somebody dethrone King James from being the best player in the world,” Perkins said to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports. “We’re talking about a guy that’s going on Year 19. I don’t really know if LeBron James even cares about being the best player in the world anymore, going on at the age of 37, right? So, it’s about time that somebody finally stepped up to the plate and dethrone him because he’s been carrying the torch for so long.”

Each and every year, NBA pundits debate who the league’s best player is, and James seems to always get “dethroned.”

However, James has still gone to nine of the last 11 NBA Finals and won a title in the 2019-20 season.

Durant and the Brooklyn Nets were knocked out of the playoffs in the second round last season, but Perkins still thinks he’s the league’s top player.

James dealt with an ankle injury last season that led to the Lakers getting eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

Durant and James could be on a collision course to face off once again in the NBA Finals, and fans will finally get to see if Durant has finally overtaken the four-time champion.