Video: Kendrick Perkins Gets Anthony Davis ‘Early Defensive Player of the Year Award Present’

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is one of the favorites to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this season.

Retired big man Kendrick Perkins says that Davis will surely claim the award, even going as far as having gifts created for the eight-year veteran.

Got @tridelix to make the lil homie @AntDavis23 an early DPOY present!!! 🔥😤💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/Wr5nmuBy73 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 20, 2020

Davis has been phenomenal on both ends of the court this season, but he’s been especially dominant on defense. His arrival has helped transform the Lakers from a pedestrian defensive team to one of the NBA’s best this season.

Last season, the Lakers ranked 14th in points allowed per possession. This season, the team has risen to the third spot, trailing just the Milwaukee Bucks and defending champion Toronto Raptors.

While the league has been trending towards small ball lineups for the past several years, the Lakers have been able to field massive lineups due to the ability of Davis to guard nearly every position.

Because of this, the Lakers currently lead the league in average blocks per game this season.

Davis has posted stellar numbers this season, averaging 2.4 blocks and 1.5 steals per game.

LeBron James predicted way back in November that Davis would win the award. With the season set to resume in a little over a month, fans will be able to see if James’ prediction will come true.