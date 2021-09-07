Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sounds off on ‘Texsnitch’ after passing of anti-abortion law

Last week, the state of Texas passed what is being considered the most stringent anti-abortion law in the United States.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar feels that the new legislation could have terrible consequences for residents of the Lone Star State.

Texas’ anti-abortion law encourages private citizens to sue anyone who “aids and abets” a procedure. This turns neighbors into spies for the government. They may have to change the name of the state to Texsnitch. — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) September 6, 2021

A handful of states across the union have already passed anti-abortion laws, but Texas’ iteration goes above and beyond what other jurisdictions have done.

Abdul-Jabbar, much like current Lakers superstar LeBron James, has a long history of getting involved in social activism and, of course, was one of the very greatest players in basketball history. He won six NBA championships, five of them with the Purple and Gold, and ended as the league’s all-time leading scorer.

He played 20 seasons during an era in which having that type of longevity was rare.

As long as Abdul-Jabbar is around, he will continue to advocate and fight for social and economic justice for all Americans.