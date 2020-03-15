- Jared Dudley Claims LeBron James ‘Is the System,’ Calls 80-90% of Lakers Plays
Jared Dudley Claims LeBron James ‘Is the System,’ Calls 80-90% of Lakers Plays
- Updated: March 15, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is a generational talent, which gives his team the ability to build a system around him.
In fact, according to James’ teammate Jared Dudley, James isn’t just the focal point of the Lakers’ system, he is the system.
“Our thing here is that LeBron is the system,” Dudley told Newsday‘s Greg Logan. “The coach might call plays, but LeBron is calling 80 to 90 percent of the plays when he’s in there. Now coach (Frank Vogel) is really great on Xs and Os out of timeouts.”
Dudley’s statement certainly supports James’ current MVP campaign. Prior to the NBA’s suspension of play, James was gaining serious ground in the MVP running.
The fact that he is calling plays for one of the NBA’s most dominant teams this season is impressive indeed.
At the moment, the Lakers own a commanding five-and-a-half-game lead in the Western Conference.
So far this season, James is averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. When league play does get started up again, there is no doubt that he will look to continue putting up those kinds of numbers for the Lakers once the postseason begins.