   Here's What Rajon Rondo's Brother Said to Russell Westbrook That Set Him Off
Here’s What Rajon Rondo’s Brother Said to Russell Westbrook That Set Him Off

Russell Westbrook Rockets

In the fourth quarter of Game 5 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, some fireworks went off.

Rajon Rondo’s brother talked trash to Russell Westbrook from the sideline, and Westbrook fired back.

It was a reference to a painful playoff loss in Westbrook’s recent past that set off the University of California, Los Angeles product.

In his 12th season, Westbrook remains one of the best point guards in the NBA, and perhaps the most athletically gifted player at his position in the game’s history.

But he has compiled an unenviable list of big playoff disappointments.

In 2012, his Oklahoma City Thunder looked to have a real shot against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, only to lose to LeBron James’ squad in five games.

Four years later, the Thunder held a 3-1 lead over the defending champion Golden State Warriors, only to fall in seven games.

Then there was last year’s memorable loss in five contests to the Portland Trail Blazers, capped by Damian Lillard’s series-winning 3-pointer and wave goodbye.

By winning Game 5 119-96, the Lakers have sent Westbrook home to lick his wounds yet again.