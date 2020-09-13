In the fourth quarter of Game 5 between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, some fireworks went off.

Rajon Rondo’s brother talked trash to Russell Westbrook from the sideline, and Westbrook fired back.

It was a reference to a painful playoff loss in Westbrook’s recent past that set off the University of California, Los Angeles product.

Lakers guard Rajon Rondo says his brother, William, called Russell Westbrook “trash” and nothing more and gave him the “Damian Lillard” wave when the Rockets star asked what he said. Rondo said his bother didn’t say anything more and he is hopeful there will be no discipline. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 13, 2020

In his 12th season, Westbrook remains one of the best point guards in the NBA, and perhaps the most athletically gifted player at his position in the game’s history.

But he has compiled an unenviable list of big playoff disappointments.

In 2012, his Oklahoma City Thunder looked to have a real shot against the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, only to lose to LeBron James’ squad in five games.

Four years later, the Thunder held a 3-1 lead over the defending champion Golden State Warriors, only to fall in seven games.

Then there was last year’s memorable loss in five contests to the Portland Trail Blazers, capped by Damian Lillard’s series-winning 3-pointer and wave goodbye.

By winning Game 5 119-96, the Lakers have sent Westbrook home to lick his wounds yet again.