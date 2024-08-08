Videos

Gilbert Arenas says haters are hoping Team USA loses so it hurts LeBron’s GOAT debate

Jonathan Sherman
Jonathan Sherman
3 Min Read
LeBron James
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA pulled off an incredible comeback on the backs of some truly impressive performances in their Olympic semifinal game against the Serbian national basketball team on Thursday.

While the vast majority of American basketball fans are surely celebrating the win, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas took to social media to declare his belief that some haters wanted Team USA to lose so they could blame Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

“The reason that these guys are rooting for the South Sudan, the Serb — everybody against USA is so LeBron James, if he fails, they get to throw this, ‘This is why you’re not the G.O.A.T.,'” he said. “Even though their G.O.A.T. wasn’t s— at this age. Any G.O.A.T. that they even decide to pick was not a basketball player at this age.

“So they’re gonna judge him off of something that their star wasn’t even a part of. But if he wins, if he wins, ‘Ah that s— don’t matter. It was a team thing.'”

Arenas’ passionate message will surely have many James fans pumping their fists in agreement. For years, James’ biggest supporters have often expressed the belief that nothing he’s accomplished could ever be enough to convince his greatest detractors. However, when he loses, those same detractors point to the losses as proof that he isn’t the greatest of all time.

The good news for James’ fans is that Team USA’s win over Serbia on Thursday offered yet another shining example of why he truly is one of the greatest to ever do it. Team USA was down by as many as 17 points in the game, and it started the fourth quarter facing a double-digit deficit.

However, the super-talented roster never accepted defeat.

The team was led by a number of strong performances, including a lights-out shooting night from Stephen Curry, fearless play down the stretch from big man Joel Embiid and clutch shooting from Kevin Durant. While all of those performances were crucial, it was James who was everywhere on the floor, finishing with a triple-double.

He recorded 16 points, 12 boards and 10 assists. More importantly, he helped lead his team to the championship game.

In the game that will decide who wins the gold, James will be playing against a French national many believe will be the next face of the NBA, Victor Wembanyama. Time will tell whether Wembanyama will manage to claim victory or James will stand at the mountaintop of international basketball once again.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jonathan Sherman
Jonathan is a freelance writer, filmmaker, and passionate fan of the NBA. In the past Jonathan has covered politics, entertainment, travel, and more. He is a proud contributor of Lakers Daily.

Lakers Daily Buzz

Rob Pelinka
Sources: The rest of the NBA is aware of the ‘inept and desperate’ Lakers and trying to take advantage in negotiations
Editorials
JJ Redick
Inside the Lakers’ hunt to fill JJ Redick’s coaching staff as initial targets become increasingly unlikely
Editorials
D'Angelo Russell Lakers
The latest on D’Angelo Russell’s looming player option, plus other Lakers rumors
Editorials
JJ Redick
Sources: Lakers were impressed by JJ Redick’s vision for Anthony Davis
Editorials

Lakers News

LeBron James
The latest on LeBron James after getting elbowed in the face during Team USA matchup vs. Brazil
Lakers News
LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid
LeBron and the rest of Team USA have Joel Embiid’s back as he continues to get heckled in France
Lakers News
Simone Biles
LeBron James reacts to Simone Biles’ perceived shot at Donald Trump
Lakers News
Kobe Bryant Lakers
Details leaked on 2nd Kobe Bryant statue being revealed on Friday and 3rd next season
Lakers News
Lost your password?