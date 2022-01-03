Frank Vogel’s telling comments after Lakers contracts for Stanley Johnson and Darren Collison expire

The 10-day contracts for Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson with the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have expired.

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel isn’t ruling out a potential reunion with Johnson, as he is hoping to have him back on the roster at some point.

Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson’s 10-day hardship contracts expired and they were not with the Lakers on Monday, however, Frank Vogel said “we still hope to have him back” when asked about Johnson — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 3, 2022

Johnson appeared in five games for the Lakers, making three starts. He was solid in his time with the team, as he averaged 6.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from beyond the arc.

The Lakers are exploring ways to re-sign Stanley Johnson after the expiration of Johnson's 10-day hardship deal, Coach Frank Vogel said today. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) January 3, 2022

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft has struggled to latch on anywhere in his NBA career, but the Lakers may be a spot where Johnson can turn things around if they decide to bring him back.

As for Collison, the veteran guard came out of retirement to join the Lakers in the 2021-22 season.

He appeared in three games for the team and averaged 12.3 minutes per game. Collison shot just 28.6 percent from the field and averaged 1.3 points per game over his stretch with Los Angeles.

With the Lakers getting players back from the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Collison’s services appear to no longer be needed by the team.

Los Angeles is hoping to turn things around and make a run up the Western Conference standings in the coming weeks.

On the season, the Lakers are just 19-19. They still hold the No. 7 spot in the West, but LeBron James and company certainly hope to move into a top seed by the end of the regular season.