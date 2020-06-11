Jordan Clarkson Reveals Major Difference Between LeBron James’ and Kobe Bryant’s Leadership Styles

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson has had the honor of playing alongside both five-time champion Kobe Bryant and four-time NBA MVP LeBron James.

However, when it comes down to who is the greatest player of all time between the two Los Angeles Lakers stars, Clarkson is taking the civil route.

Clarkson, 28, played alongside Bryant for the first two seasons of his career.

While Bryant wasn’t at the apogee of his basketball powers with Clarkson around, he still portrayed the same mentality, work ethic and wisdom.

In February 2018, Clarkson got traded from the Lakers to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he played next to James for a brief period.

However, despite the ephemeral stint, the guard witnessed James’ greatness at another level.

The Cavs went into the 2018 postseason with one of the weakest contending squads ever. Yet, James made sure to give the franchise a fighting chance.

During the 2018 playoffs, James averaged a ridiculous 34.0 points, 9.1 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per game. However, the Cavs got swept by the Golden State Warriors in the 2018 NBA Finals.

The 2019-20 NBA season is set to resume on July 31 in Orlando, Fla.