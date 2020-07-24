ESPN’s Zach Lowe Unveils His Official Ballot for This Season’s MVP Award

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is in contention to win the 2020 MVP award.

However, ESPN senior writer Zach Lowe believes Milwaukee Bucks phenom Giannis Antetokounmpo deserves the prestigious accolade over James.

His rankings for this season’s MVP were as follows:

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

2. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

3. James Harden, Houston Rockets

4. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

5. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

James and Antetokounmpo are the clears favorites to take home the MVP award.

On the season, James is collecting 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. In addition to him averaging a career-high in assists, he is leading the entire league in that category.

Furthermore, James has flipped the Lakers’ fortunes around after missing the postseason last year. Now, the Lakers are the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Antetokounmpo, 25, is putting up 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest this season. The Bucks are the best team in the league.

The reigning MVP has improved his production from last season while keeping the Bucks atop the association.

It is one of the closer MVP races in recent years. Nonetheless, the real trophy for both titans will come in October. The superstars are focused on winning the 2020 championship

The 2019-20 season resumes on July 30.