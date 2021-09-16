ESPN pegs Lakers as heavy underdogs behind Nets to win 2022 NBA Finals

ESPN’s panel of experts doesn’t seem to love the Los Angeles Lakers’ title chances in the 2021-22 season.

Based on a preseason prediction poll, ESPN’s experts feel that the Brooklyn Nets are the overwhelming favorites to take home the championship.

“The Nets are a strong favorite to win it all, particularly since they got additional help in free agency,” ESPN predicted. “The Lakers, however, also made splashes in free agency, adding veterans Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony. And the reigning champions still have one of the best two-way players in the league in [Giannis] Antetokounmpo.”

The Nets received 80 points and 78.9 percent of the first-place votes. While the Lakers came in second place, there was a huge gap between the two teams.

The Lakers received just 49 points and 15.8 percent of the first-place votes.

It seems like a lot of folks are low on the Lakers with the 2021-22 season approaching. Many fans and analysts feel that L.A. has too many aging players on its roster. Time will tell if that ends up being a valid concern.

The Lakers are hoping that their new Big 3 of Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis will help carry the team to a title. If L.A. reaches the 2022 NBA Finals, its superstar trio may very well have to complete with the Nets’ Big 3 of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

Many NBA fans feel that the Nets’ Big 3 edges out the Lakers’ Big 3 on paper. Once the 2021-22 season gets going, it should be easier to come to a conclusion in that regard.

Los Angeles is looking to win its second NBA title in a span of three seasons.