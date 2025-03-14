Dorian Finney-Smith says he noticed JJ Redick was ‘a little off’: ‘All the greats are a little bit off’

Before veteran forward Dorian Finney-Smith was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers and began playing under first-year head coach J.J. Redick, he got an up-close look at the former NBA sharpshooter a few years back.

For a short period of time, Finney-Smith and Redick were teammates on the Dallas Mavericks in the 2020-21 season. That was enough time for Finney-Smith to realize that Redick was “a little off” in a good way.

“It’s been good,” Finney-Smith told HoopsHype when asked what it’s been like playing for Redick. “He was my teammate in Dallas for a bit. You could tell he had a great basketball mind. He was a little off. What I mean by a little off is he was super locked in. I feel like all the greats are a little bit off. They care a whole lot and are super passionate about it. He’s one of those guys. It’s been fun competing and playing alongside these amazing players.”

Redick’s basketball mind has helped L.A. exceed expectations this season. The Lakers were recently sitting as high as second place in the Western Conference. They’re now in fourth place, still within striking distance of second, with a 40-24 record.

Expectations have shifted (and at times, been unclear) throughout the season for the Lakers thanks largely to their blockbuster trade for star guard Luka Doncic. The deal sent star big man Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks.

Despite shifting expectations, moving parts and roster question marks, the Lakers have done a nice job under Redick, and some feel like they have a chance to make a push in the championship race.

They’ll need star forward LeBron James to come back in order for that to happen. He’s currently sidelined with a groin injury, and L.A. has struggled lately without him. With any luck, he’ll be back soon.

Redick was able to show off his basketball acumen to a wide audience during his time as a media personality. His basketball IQ likely helped him during his playing days and appears to be helping the Lakers now as he navigates the head-coaching role.

The 40-year-old had a long NBA career during which he established himself as a dangerous 3-point shooter. He knocked down 41.5 percent of his 3s during his career and had one season where he led the league in 3-point percentage at 47.5.

His goal now is to win a ring, something he wasn’t able to accomplish as a player.