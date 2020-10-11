With seconds remaining in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday, Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green had the chance to clinch his team’s 17th championship.

LeBron James passed him the ball, and he had a good look at a 3-pointer with his team down by one – only to miss.

As a result, some misguided fans have sent Green’s fiancée death threats.

Y’all sent Death Threats at Danny Green wife ?? Y’all insane man. This what I mean that you fans get way too personal and weird over a basketball game. He missed a shot in a game. That don’t mean he deserve to die. Y’all sick as heck. — Jamaican King 🇯🇲 (@_KarateChris) October 10, 2020

Green, who already has two championships to his name, has been somewhat inconsistent throughout the season and the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

But on Friday, he shot well from downtown, making two of his five 3-point attempts.

It was his final miss, however, that was very gut-wrenching for Lakers fans who were expecting a coronation.

Green and his teammates will have the opportunity to make up for their missed opportunity in Game 6 on Sunday.