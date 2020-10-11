   Danny Green's fiancée receives death threats after husband misses crucial Game 5 3-pointer - Lakers Daily
Home / Media / Danny Green’s fiancée receives death threats after husband misses crucial Game 5 3-pointer

Danny Green’s fiancée receives death threats after husband misses crucial Game 5 3-pointer

Danny Green fiancée

With seconds remaining in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Friday, Los Angeles Lakers guard Danny Green had the chance to clinch his team’s 17th championship.

LeBron James passed him the ball, and he had a good look at a 3-pointer with his team down by one – only to miss.

As a result, some misguided fans have sent Green’s fiancée death threats.

Green, who already has two championships to his name, has been somewhat inconsistent throughout the season and the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

But on Friday, he shot well from downtown, making two of his five 3-point attempts.

It was his final miss, however, that was very gut-wrenching for Lakers fans who were expecting a coronation.

Green and his teammates will have the opportunity to make up for their missed opportunity in Game 6 on Sunday.