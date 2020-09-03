Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has done a great job in his first season leading the Lakers.

Los Angeles is the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and it easily handled the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

However, Lakers shooting guard Danny Green has a criticism of Vogel. He thinks the head coach is too nice.

“I like Frank, but Frank is just too nice sometimes,” Green said via Inside the Green Room. “I’m not saying I wish he would be more hard on me, but there’s times where he could be honest a little bit more, or give me more of a task, more of a challenge so that I could step up to the challenge. But I think he tries to — especially in regular season games — tries to save me some, tries to see how my body is. But I’m like ‘Nah, I’m gonna be okay man, don’t worry about it, I can handle this, I can get this done. I’ll step up to the challenge. Just challenge me sometimes. It’s okay to do that.’ “But he’s a great coach, and I have great teammates who are encouraging. But Bron (LeBron James), Bron will challenge you. And some of our guys will challenge us, and we need that. Just to have that edge, that little bit of fight in us. Especially for the next round coming up. It’s only going to get harder each round. But I have full faith in us. I think we can get four wins in the next round, whoever comes out of it. It will be a test, but I think we’re capable of being the last team standing.”

Vogel and Green will look to help the Lakers bring a title back to Los Angeles. Led by stars James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers are as good as anyone in the NBA.

Los Angeles will take on the winner of the series between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the playoffs.