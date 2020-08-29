- Colin Kaepernick Pens Emotional Letter to LeBron James, Who Responds Emphatically
- Report: LeBron James Led Group of Players That Reached Out to Barack Obama for Advice on Wednesday
- Report: LeBron James Spoke Like He Was Above Everyone Else During Yesterday’s Meeting
- Report: Dwight Howard Was Only Teammate to Remain Behind After Lakers Walked Out of Heated Meeting
- The ‘Strong’ and ‘Thoughtful’ Message LeBron James Delivered to NBA Owners During Today’s Call
- Snoop Dogg Puts LeBron James Ahead of Michael Jordan in G.O.A.T. Conversation
- LeBron James Breaks Silence After Changing Mind on Abandoning NBA Season
- Senior Advisor to Donald Trump Takes Swipe at NBA Boycott, Says He’ll Contact LeBron James
- LeBron James Insinuates Games Will Not Be Rescheduled in Cryptic Message
- Former NYPD Commissioner Takes Direct Shot at LeBron James After His Comments on Cops
Colin Kaepernick Pens Emotional Letter to LeBron James, Who Responds Emphatically
-
- Updated: August 29, 2020
On Wednesday, members of the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their playoff game against the Orlando Magic in response to yet another police-involved shooting of a Black individual.
Initially, players around the NBA joined in solidarity and seriously considered boycotting the rest of the postseason, but they decided to play on instead while demanding that team owners take action against systemic racism.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was the driving force behind the decision. As a result, he received a thank you note from Colin Kaepernick, and James responded to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.
Colin Kaepernick sent a note to LeBron James thanking him for protesting.
LeBron says he's standing/kneeling next to Kap.
(via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/T5keNVaTHJ
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 29, 2020
Kaepernick became infamous four years ago when he started taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem in order to protest against systemic racism.
Although he took the Niners to the brink of winning Super Bowl XLVII, Kaepernick was essentially blackballed by the league, and he hasn’t been on a roster since, although he was just 28 at the time.
When it’s all said and done, James may not only go down as perhaps the greatest basketball player of all time but also one of sports’ greatest activists ever.