Colin Cowherd explains why Donovan Mitchell to Lakers and Russell Westbrook to Jazz makes sense

It looks like the Los Angeles Lakers won’t be able to trade for Kyrie Irving, as his teammate Kevin Durant will be staying with the Brooklyn Nets.

L.A. will now have to find other trade targets to beef up its roster, and one new rumored target is Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell.

Commentator Colin Cowherd strongly feels the Purple and Gold should go after him.

“Danny Ainge is a draft-pick guy. … Would he eat Westbrook for those two draft picks?” Cowherd asked on his podcast. “Lakers get Donovan Mitchell, who I like. You get two draft picks and the Westbrook contract, which you can just write it off and let him go.”

There’s no doubt the Lakers need to make a big splash this summer in order to become championship contenders again. The urgency to do so may be even higher now that LeBron James has signed a contract extension that could keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season.

As it stands, many observers feel Los Angeles could make the playoffs, but nothing more than that if it were to stay relatively healthy this coming season.

Mitchell would be nothing less than that big splash the team needs to make.

He is a proven scorer, and although he isn’t a great perimeter scorer like Irving, he is adequate, as he has made 36.1 percent of his 3-point attempts during his five-year NBA career.

He may not be a natural facilitator, but he did average 5.3 assists per game last season, and that ability to hit the open man would take additional pressure, not to mention wear and tear, off an aging James.

Mitchell also has the propensity to go off for big scoring games during the playoffs.

Donovan Mitchell is turning 25 today. His playoff series vs. the Nuggets in the bubble will always be incredible 🤩 🕷 36.3 PPG

🕷 52.9 FG%

🕷 51.6 3-PT FG% pic.twitter.com/qO7MTf4yuF — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) September 7, 2021

However, if the Rudy Gobert trade earlier this summer was any indication, the price for Mitchell may be too steep for the Lakers.

They’re reportedly now willing to trade away more than one future first-round draft pick for the right player. Although Mitchell has gotten some criticism from some corners for not being a true franchise player, he would appear to be the type of player who would instantly make them title contenders again.