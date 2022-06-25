Bulls legend Scottie Pippen pens emotional letter to his son following his deal with Lakers

NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen offered an emotional tribute after his son was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Scotty Pippen Jr. is a guard who played for three years at Vanderbilt University. Despite posting some solid numbers over the course of his collegiate career, he went undrafted, with the Lakers then moving in to pick him up.

During the younger Pippen’s final two seasons at Vanderbilt, he averaged more than 20 points per game each year. In 36 games with the Commodores in the 2021-22 season, he averaged 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals per contest.

Such numbers are impressive, especially considering the steep challenge that the younger Pippen has faced in living up to the basketball legacy established by his father.

The elder Pippen entered the NBA in 1987. He helped the legendary Michael Jordan make the Chicago Bulls a basketball dynasty during the 1990s.

During his 17 NBA seasons, the elder Pippen was an all-around player who established himself as one of the best defenders in the league. He averaged 2.0 steals per game over the course of his career and led the league during the 1994-95 season with 2.9 per contest.

Right now, the Lakers are simply hoping that the younger Pippen will show enough to eventually earn a role and contribute to winning. The Lakers have had issues with the available talent in their backcourt and would no doubt welcome the younger Pippen’s efforts in bolstering that department.