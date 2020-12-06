- Barack Obama’s high school jersey sale breaks record set by LeBron James’ jersey
Barack Obama’s high school jersey sale breaks record set by LeBron James’ jersey
- Updated: December 6, 2020
Last year, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James’ high school jersey was sold at an auction for a record $187,500.
Now, that number has been bested, as former president Barack Obama’s high school singlet went for over $190,000.
SOLD for $192,000 The high school basketball jersey worn by Barack Obama, who later became the 44th president of the United States. A new World Record for a high school jersey sold at auction!
Sold today in Day 4 of our "Icons & Idols: Trilogy" auction – Icons & Idols: Sports! pic.twitter.com/MzlwkjVC3T
— Juliens Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) December 4, 2020
In his birth state of Hawaii, Obama was a standout basketball player. While at Punahou School, a private college prep institution in Honolulu, he helped lead the squad to a state basketball championship in 1979.
Although the future commander in chief left the sport behind, he has remained an avid fan over the years.
Many fans will remember that he had an outdoor basketball court installed on the grounds of the White House during his residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
Of course, James didn’t do too badly as a high school basketball player himself. While at Saint Vincent-Saint Mary High School in his native Akron, Ohio, he captured the nation’s attention and appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, setting the stage for his legendary NBA career.