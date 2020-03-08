Video: Avery Bradley Gets Technical Foul After Getting in Patrick Beverley’s Face

Early in Sunday’s showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, Avery Bradley stole the ball from Patrick Beverley and converted a layup at the other end.

Right after that, Bradley was assessed a technical foul for what the officials considered taunting.

Much has been made of not just Beverley’s skill at both ends of the floor, but also his tenacity and intensity.

Bradley may not have Beverley’s bark, but he is one of the few players on the Lakers who can match Beverley’s tenacity, especially on defense.

The University of Texas at Austin product got off to a disappointing start this season. But since Jan. 1, he has averaged 8.7 points a game in 23.9 minutes while shooting 45.2 percent and 42.2 percent from 3-point range.

Bradley’s production at both ends will be very important for a Lakers team that’s looking to win its first NBA championship in a decade.