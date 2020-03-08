- Video: Avery Bradley Gets Technical Foul After Getting in Patrick Beverley’s Face
- Video: Drake Sits Courtside With LeBron James to Watch Bronny James
- Report: Lakers Could Wait Few Games Before Dion Waiters Makes Debut
- Jared Dudley Campaigns LeBron James for MVP After His Big Performance vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo
- LeBron James Says He Won’t Play in Any Games If NBA Follows Through With Contingency Plan
- Kyle Kuzma Passionately Explains Why LeBron James Deserves MVP
- Report: Lakers Still Interested in Adding Another Shooter Like J.R. Smith
- LeBron James Pays Major Respect to Stephen Curry After His Return
- Report: Lakers Offered Alex Caruso for Derrick Rose in Pre-Deadline Deal
- LeBron James Brilliantly Explains Why He’s Still the Best Player in World
Video: Avery Bradley Gets Technical Foul After Getting in Patrick Beverley’s Face
-
- Updated: March 8, 2020
Early in Sunday’s showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, Avery Bradley stole the ball from Patrick Beverley and converted a layup at the other end.
Right after that, Bradley was assessed a technical foul for what the officials considered taunting.
The refs gave Avery Bradley a “taunting tech” for this…
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 8, 2020
Much has been made of not just Beverley’s skill at both ends of the floor, but also his tenacity and intensity.
Bradley may not have Beverley’s bark, but he is one of the few players on the Lakers who can match Beverley’s tenacity, especially on defense.
The University of Texas at Austin product got off to a disappointing start this season. But since Jan. 1, he has averaged 8.7 points a game in 23.9 minutes while shooting 45.2 percent and 42.2 percent from 3-point range.
Bradley’s production at both ends will be very important for a Lakers team that’s looking to win its first NBA championship in a decade.