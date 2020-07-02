Anthony Davis Says That Lakers’ Championship Odds Are ‘Better’ After NBA’s Hiatus

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t played in an NBA game in almost four months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, superstar Anthony Davis believes the long layoff actually increases the Lakers’ championship odds.

AD on the Lakers' championship odds before the break vs. now: "I think our chances are the same… Actually I think our chances are higher because we're all rested and ready to go… It's about what team wants it more and what team can stay healthy." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) July 2, 2020

Davis, 27, has been a huge part of the Lakers’ success this season.

The Lakers acquired the big man in a blockbuster trade last summer. Although the organization had to give up a ton to get him, Davis hasn’t disappointed one bit in purple and gold.

The All-Star is averaging 26.7 points, 9.4 boards and 3.1 assists per game this season. The Lakers hold the best record in the Western Conference standings.

Without a doubt, the Lakers were playing their best basketball of the season before the virus halted their momentum. The weekend prior to the announcement of the season’s suspension, the Lakers defeated the league-best Milwaukee Bucks and star-studded Los Angeles Clippers.

Still, Davis doesn’t think the hiatus will negatively affect his team. Instead, it appears the team will be rested and rejuvenated.

The 2019-20 campaign resumes in late July in Orlando, Fla.