The Los Angeles Lakers won Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday with a 124-114 victory over the Miami Heat.

The Lakers got monster games out of both Anthony Davis and LeBron James en route to a huge win.

James had a game-high 33 points to go along with nine rebounds and nine assists, while Davis added 32 points and 14 rebounds.

However, it wasn’t all smooth sailing, as Davis revealed he and James had a little argument during the game over a missed defensive assignment.

After a @taniaganguli question if he and LeBron had any disagreements on the court tonight, Davis slowly breaks into a smile: "Y'all see something?" Details that he and James had a "moment" over blown defensive coverages, but kept playing through it. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 3, 2020

While the two may have gotten a little heated, it certainly didn’t affect the rest of the game as Los Angeles rolled to a win.

Now, the Lakers are two games away from winning an NBA title.

Davis and James have proven they are one of the best duos in the NBA this season and should be for the foreseeable future.